We're heading to Tucson

The Wyoming Cowboys will be traveling to Tucson later this month. And so will the Star-Tribune.

The Cowboys, as you probably already know, are competing in the Arizona Bowl against the George State Panthers on the last day of the year. It’s a big moment for the team, who overcame the loss of its starting quarterback to qualify for a bowl game.

We’ve got a lot planned for the big game. College sports reporter Davis Potter will be in Tucson three days before kickoff to cover all of the press conferences, practices and other events. We’ll have a special preview section on Dec. 29 and, like all UW games, we’ll publish our Pokes Authority section on Dec. 31.

Davis will be covering the game, with updates on Trib.com and Twitter. And, of course, we’ll have all of the post-game coverage and analysis you’ve come to expect.

I’m often asked why readers should pay for news. I could give many examples, from our state government coverage – which includes staffing a reporter in Cheyenne for the Legislative session – to our frequent travel around Wyoming for stories that you won’t find anywhere else. But our trip to Tucson is a clear illustration. It demonstrates our commitment to covering Wyoming news – not from press releases and rewrites – but with original reporting, wherever the story might be.