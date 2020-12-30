 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Wyoming

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Casper: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News