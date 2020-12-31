Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening in Casper: Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.