Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Casper area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Casper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.