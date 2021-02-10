This evening's outlook for Casper: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 37.73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
