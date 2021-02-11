For the drive home in Casper: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at -0.22. -11 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
