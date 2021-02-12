 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -14F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel much colder at -15.17. A -12-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

