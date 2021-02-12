This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -14F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel much colder at -15.17. A -12-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -14-degr…
For the drive home in Casper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low …
This evening's outlook for Casper: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Saturday, Casper p…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bu…