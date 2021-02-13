Casper's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -12F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -16.5. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Casper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
