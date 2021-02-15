Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low -7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22.88. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
