Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.86. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
