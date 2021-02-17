 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening in Casper: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 21.47. A 7-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

