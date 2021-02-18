For the drive home in Casper: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.69. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
