Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Clear with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Casper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.