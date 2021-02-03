 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

For the drive home in Casper: Wind increasing. Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Casper will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

