Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

For the drive home in Casper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Casper Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

