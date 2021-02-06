Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Saturday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Casper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.