This evening in Casper: Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22.15. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
