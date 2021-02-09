Casper's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 33.19. A -3-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
For the drive home in Casper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day i…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
For the drive home in Casper: Wind increasing. Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Saturday, Casper p…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.