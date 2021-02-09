 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Casper's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 33.19. A -3-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

