Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.