Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 11PM MST MON. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

