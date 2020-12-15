Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 11PM MST MON. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!