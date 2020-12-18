 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Casper Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 6:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News