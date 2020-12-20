Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Casper, WY

Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 8:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!