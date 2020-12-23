 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

Casper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News