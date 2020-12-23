Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Casper, WY

Casper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.