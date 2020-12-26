 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News