Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 PM MST. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Casper, WY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Casper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Casper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Wi…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should …