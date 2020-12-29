 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

