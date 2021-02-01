 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Casper, WY

Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Casper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

