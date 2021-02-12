 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -14-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

