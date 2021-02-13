It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -9. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:45 AM MST. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Casper, WY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -14-degr…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bu…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -14F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
This evening in Casper: Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatur…