 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -9. A -13-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:45 AM MST. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News