Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM MST.