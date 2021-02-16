It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Casper, WY
