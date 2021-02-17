Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Casper, WY
