 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News