Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Casper, WY

It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

