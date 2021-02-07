Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Casper, WY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.