It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Casper, WY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
For the drive home in Casper: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day i…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
For the drive home in Casper: Wind increasing. Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Casper: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Saturday, Casper p…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
For the drive home in Casper: A few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursd…