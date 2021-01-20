It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Casper, WY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. How likely is…
It will be a cold day in Casper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Casper's evening forecast: Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Casper: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low …
This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degr…
Casper's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, wit…