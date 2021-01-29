 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Casper, WY

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Casper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

