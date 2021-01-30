 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Casper, WY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Casper, WY

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Casper area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News