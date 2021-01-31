Temperatures in Casper will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The Casper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Casper, WY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Casper today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Ca…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forcas…
This evening in Casper: A few passing clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temper…
Casper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SW a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Casper: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Casper area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could …
Tonight's weather conditions in Casper: Mostly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…