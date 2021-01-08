 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Casper, WY

Casper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit trib.com for more weather updates.

