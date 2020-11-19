Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Casper, WY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Casper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Casper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.