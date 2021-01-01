 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

For the drive home in Casper: Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Friday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

