 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Casper: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News