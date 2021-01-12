Casper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Casper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
