Casper's evening forecast: Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Casper area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on trib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming
