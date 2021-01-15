Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening in Casper: A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Casper tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.