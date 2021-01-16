 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Casper: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News