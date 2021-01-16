Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Saturday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.