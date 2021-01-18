 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening's outlook for Casper: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.28. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit trib.com.

