 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Casper: Clear and windy. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Saturday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 2:00 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News