Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wyoming

This evening in Casper: Clear and windy. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Saturday, Casper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 2:00 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit trib.com for local news and weather.